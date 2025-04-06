403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
"I just wanted to help people": last words of Gazan volunteer after deadly ambush
(MENAFN) The final, heart-wrenching words of a Gazan volunteer, uttered moments before his death in the devastating March 23rd ambush on an aid convoy, have been revealed, igniting further outrage and demands for accountability. According to a humanitarian official, the dying individual gasped, "Forgive me, Mom. I just wanted to help people. I just wanted to save lives."
These poignant last words, discovered on the deceased volunteer's phone, underscore the profound human cost of the attack. Adding another layer of chilling detail, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) revealed on Friday the existence of recordings from the deadly incident. PRCS President Younis Al-Khatib stated that these recordings captured Israeli soldiers speaking in Hebrew with a now-missing worker.
Speaking at a briefing at the UN headquarters alongside PRCS Vice President Marwan Jilani, Al-Khatib described the dying words as "heartbreaking." They further disclosed that ambulance workers routinely speak Hebrew alongside Arabic.
These poignant last words, discovered on the deceased volunteer's phone, underscore the profound human cost of the attack. Adding another layer of chilling detail, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) revealed on Friday the existence of recordings from the deadly incident. PRCS President Younis Al-Khatib stated that these recordings captured Israeli soldiers speaking in Hebrew with a now-missing worker.
Speaking at a briefing at the UN headquarters alongside PRCS Vice President Marwan Jilani, Al-Khatib described the dying words as "heartbreaking." They further disclosed that ambulance workers routinely speak Hebrew alongside Arabic.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment