Secretary Rubio's With Meeting Belgian Prime Minister De Wever

2025-04-06 01:42:44

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce: 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever today in Brussels and discussed shared priorities including NATO defense spending, China, and counternarcotics.  They also reviewed ongoing coordination to enhance stability and security in Europe and around the world.  

