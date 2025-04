Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to building on the U.S.-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership based on our shared priorities, including maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Secretary Rubio also congratulated the Foreign Minister on Malaysia’s ASEAN Chair year.

