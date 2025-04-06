Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Nigerian Foreign Minister Tuggar
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. The call highlighted the United States’ commitment to a strong and enduring partnership with Nigeria.
Deputy Secretary Landau and Foreign Minister Tuggar discussed several key areas of mutual interest including strengthening commercial ties, enhancing security, and deepening the bilateral relationship.
