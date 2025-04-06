Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Panamanian Foreign Minister Martínez-Acha

The Deputy Secretary also recognized Panama’s actions in curbing malign CCP influence and discussed the importance of Panama’s ongoing audit of Hutchison’s management of concessions of two ports at either end of the Panama Canal. The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister pledged to work closely to support the safety, security, and prosperity of United States and Panama.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha to reaffirm shared priorities and discuss ways to further advance U.S.-Panama ties. The Deputy Secretary expressed gratitude for Panama’s cooperation in halting illegal immigration and working with the United States to secure a nearly 98 per cent decrease in illegal immigration through the Darien jungle

