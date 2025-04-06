Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Alvarez
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez to reaffirm the enduring strength of the U.S.-Dominican Republic partnership. The Deputy expressed appreciation for the Dominican Republic’s efforts to curb illegal immigration. He pledged to partner closely with the Dominican Republic to strengthen investment and commercial ties. The two discussed planning efforts for the Tenth Summit of the Americas in December, highlighting the CEO Summit as a key opportunity to foster new investment in the region. They also discussed efforts to promote stability in Haiti, including international efforts through the Multinational Security Support mission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment