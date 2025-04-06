Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Alvarez

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez to reaffirm the enduring strength of the U.S.-Dominican Republic partnership. The Deputy expressed appreciation for the Dominican Republic’s efforts to curb illegal immigration. He pledged to partner closely with the Dominican Republic to strengthen investment and commercial ties. The two discussed planning efforts for the Tenth Summit of the Americas in December, highlighting the CEO Summit as a key opportunity to foster new investment in the region. They also discussed efforts to promote stability in Haiti, including international efforts through the Multinational Security Support mission.