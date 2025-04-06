Secretary Rubio's Call With Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to underscore U.S. support for Israel. The Secretary discussed the situation in Gaza and the Administration’s resolve to free the hostages in Gaza and recently announced tariffs.

