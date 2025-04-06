Senior Bureau Official Meyer's Travel To Pakistan

Senior Bureau Official (SBO) for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Eric Meyer, will lead an interagency U.S. delegation traveling to Islamabad from April 8-10, 2025, to advance U.S. interests in the critical minerals sector at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum. He will meet with senior Pakistani officials to expand opportunities for American businesses in Pakistan and promote the deepening of economic ties between our two countries. SBO Meyer will also engage with senior officials to underscore the vital importance of our continued collaboration on counterterrorism.