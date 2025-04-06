Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Senegal Independence Day - United States Department Of State


On behalf of the United States of America, I want to express my sincere congratulations to the people of Senegal on the 65th year of your independence.

On this occasion, we proudly reaffirm our continued partnership and friendship with the people and Government of Senegal. I look forward to broadening our close collaboration on a wide range of initiatives that further bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both our nations.

The United States tremendously values Senegal’s leadership in protecting fundamental freedoms and promoting regional security. We look forward to continuing to partner with Senegal to build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous world.

