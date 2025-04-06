My Emirates Pass With Incredible Offers Now Available Year Round

Dubai: Emirates has revealed that for the first time ever My Emirates Pass will be available all year round with seasonal summer and winter offers; giving customers access to over 600 exclusive offers across Dubai.

Customers flying from, through or to Dubai can now unlock discounts on top culinary experiences, world-class shopping experiences, unmissable leisure attractions, and tranquil luxury spas any time of the year. My Emirates Pass will offer those visiting Dubai unforgettable experiences no matter the season.

Using My Emirates Pass will remain as easy as ever, passengers will simply need to show their physical or digital boarding pass along with a valid ID at participating venues to enjoy the benefits. Passengers who checked in online and downloaded their boarding pass to the Emirates App or Wallet should remember to screenshot it before landing, as it will no longer be accessible afterward.

Emirates has already rolled out exclusive seasonal summer offers, running from 1st April through to 30th September, making it easier than ever to experience the best of Dubai, including the return of the much-anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises.

From 27th June to 31st August 2025, visitors can take advantage of Dubai Summer Surprises. Emirates passengers flying to Dubai can look forward to luxurious shopping, spectacular entertainment, and exceptional dining.

