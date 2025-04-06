403
Today In Kuwait History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 6 (KUNA) --
1954 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah donated KD 100,000 to relieve flood-stricken people in Baghdad.
1991 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah adorned Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad with the Order of Mubarak the Great (Wisam Mubarak al-Kabir) in appreciation of his distinguished efforts to bolster the bonds of brotherhood between Kuwait and Malaysia.
2011 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the inauguration of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project on Boubyan island. Cost of the mega venture amounts to USD 6.5 billion. It is a major component in the first phase of Al-Harir city project in the north of the country.
2020 -- The cabinet decided to extend the mandate of the March 11 decision to close all public institutions as a precaution against the coronavirus from April 12-23.
2020 -- The cabinet approved a request by the Ministry of Health to bring in medical personnel from abroad to back up the front line medical teams fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19).
2022 -- Kuwait Telecommunication Company (STC Kuwait) announced the capital acquisition of E-Portal Holding and affiliated companies. (end)
