403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Cancels S. Sudan Visas For Refusing To Receive Deported Citizens
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 6 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that visas for holders of South Sudan passports would be canceled due to their country's refusal to receive deported South Sudanese citizens.
In a press conference late Saturday, Rubio said, "It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States."
"Enforcing our nation's immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States," stated Rubio regarding the new measures taken against South Sudan.
"Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them."
He went on to say that "As South Sudan's transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle, effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders."
"We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation," he pointed out.
The United States had launched a wide-scale campaign since President Donald Trump returned to the White House to deport illegal migrants residing in the country. (end)
amm
In a press conference late Saturday, Rubio said, "It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States."
"Enforcing our nation's immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States," stated Rubio regarding the new measures taken against South Sudan.
"Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them."
He went on to say that "As South Sudan's transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle, effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders."
"We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation," he pointed out.
The United States had launched a wide-scale campaign since President Donald Trump returned to the White House to deport illegal migrants residing in the country. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment