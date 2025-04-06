Britain Says Israel's Detention Of Two UK Mps 'Unacceptable'

LONDON, April 6 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said it was“unacceptable” and deeply concerning that Israel had detained two UK lawmakers and denied them entry.

Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, from the governing Labour Party, flew from London to Israel but were blocked from entering the country and deported, British media reported.

“It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities,” Lammy said in a statement.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support.

“The UK government's focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza.”

Yang, MP for Earley and Woodley, and Mohamed, MP for Sheffield Central, flew to the country from Luton airport on Saturday with two aides, according to reports.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel denied entry to all four individuals following an interrogation, the population authority said according to the Times of Israel.

The paper reported Israel had not verified the arrival of an official visit but in a statement the UK Foreign Office confirmed the group was part of a parliamentary delegation. - NNN-AGENCIES