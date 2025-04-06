Re: Traffic Alert - Rt 5A In Brownington
Sent: Saturday, April 5, 2025 9:29 PM
Subject: Traffic Alert - Rt 5A in Brownington
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
RT 5A in the area of Schoolhouse Rd in Brownington is shut down due to a vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
