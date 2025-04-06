Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Re: Traffic Alert - Rt 5A In Brownington


2025-04-06 12:00:51
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Update: The Roadway is now open. Thank you to all.




Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

From: Phillips, Jared W
Sent: Saturday, April 5, 2025 9:29 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <...>; DPS - Roadway Alert <...>; AOT - TMC <...>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Rt 5A in Brownington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification


RT 5A in the area of Schoolhouse Rd in Brownington is shut down due to a vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

