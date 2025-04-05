Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump-Musk Policy Draws Mass Protests Across US


2025-04-05 08:15:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 5 (KUNA) -- Thousands of Americans took to streets in Washington and several other states on Saturday in protest against what they call "hostile takeover of the country" by President Donald Trump and his senior advisor Elon Musk.
The protests are organized by the pro-democracy movement - a nationwide coalition including trade unions, and civil right and woman right organizations, under the slogan of "Hands Off."
The protesters press for ending the measures to slash jobs and curtail federal funding for social security and medical care, spearheaded by Trump and the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency.
They are mobilized by what they call "the attacks on democracy and privacym" the claims of "rampant corruption," the impacts of the sweeping tariffs on imports, and the anti-immigrant measures.
Last Wednesday Trump signed an executive order imposing 34 percent tariffs on imports from more than 100 countries which prompt the latter to take action tit for tat.
An opinion poll, surveying 1,486 persons and published on Wednesday, showed that Trump's popularity slid by two percentage points to 47, the lowest since he returned to the White House on January 20. (end)
