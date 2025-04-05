403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3224891 KUWAIT -- Kuwait pledges to continue supporting the OPEC+ effort to enhance oil market stability.
3224923 ISTANBUL -- Turkish VP: The 10 percent tariff, recently instituted by President Donald Trump, are in favor of Turkish exporters so far.
3224919 BEIJING -- The Chinese government condemns the US sweeping tariffs on imports, as a violation of the WTO rules and infringement on the legitimate rights of other nations.
3224917 WASHINGTON -- Thousands of Americans protest against "hostile takeover" by President Donald Trump and senior presidential advisor Elon Musk. (end)
gb
3224923 ISTANBUL -- Turkish VP: The 10 percent tariff, recently instituted by President Donald Trump, are in favor of Turkish exporters so far.
3224919 BEIJING -- The Chinese government condemns the US sweeping tariffs on imports, as a violation of the WTO rules and infringement on the legitimate rights of other nations.
3224917 WASHINGTON -- Thousands of Americans protest against "hostile takeover" by President Donald Trump and senior presidential advisor Elon Musk. (end)
gb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment