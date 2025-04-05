RE: Road Closure RT 7 Sunderland

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Roadway is now open

Dana Burke

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

Saturday, April 5, 2025 5:05 PM
Road Closure RT 7 Sunderland

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US route 7 between Exit 3 and 4 in Sunderland is Closed due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

