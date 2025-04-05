Governor Newsom Appeals Abrupt End Of USDA Farm Subsidies Used To Supply Food Banks

Impact on California

California is the nation's agricultural leader, producing nearly half of the Country's fruits and vegetables. The local food production sector faces mounting pressures, including climate change, labor shortages, and market fluctuations, all impacting food availability and affordability. In 2024 alone, California's LFPA Program allocated the California Association of Food Banks, CDSS's largest LFPA partner, over $22.3 million to provide local healthy food and 18,647,546 meals to food-insecure Californians.

The sole basis for the termination of LFPA25 was that“AMS [USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service] has determined that this agreement no longer effectuates agency priorities, and that termination of the award is appropriate,” even though USDA's mission includes“promot[ing] agriculture production that better nourishes Americans.” This decision will cause irreparable harm to the farmers and communities that have participated in and benefitted from California's LFPA Program.

Testimonials

The testimonies below highlight just a few examples of the devastating impact that the interrupted LFPA and LFPA Plus payments, and termination of the LFPA25 Program, has, and will continue to have, on California farms, including family-operated farms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.