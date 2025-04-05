President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Arkansas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Arkansas to supplement response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding beginning on April 2, 2025, and continuing.

The President's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

The assistance is available statewide for all impacted counties.

Roland W. Jackson has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.

