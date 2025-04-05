RE: St Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile

The juvenile was located safe and reunited with family members.

Underwood, Andrew via DPS <...>Saturday, April 5, 2025 5:07 AMDPS - VSP Media <...>St Albans Barracks / Missing Juvenile

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A202333

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 4, 2025 / 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richford, VT

RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Rylee Hope

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was notified that Rylee Hope had left from her residence in Richford, VT, at approximately 1100 hours and had not returned home. Investigation revealed that Hope was last seen in St Albans at approximately 1800 hours by a friend. Hope is described as Caucasian, approximately 5'00" in height and 120 pounds in weight, with brown eyes and black hair with orange bangs. A recent picture of Hope is attached with this news release.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hope please call the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

