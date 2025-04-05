Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
I 91 North Bound Closure


2025-04-05 05:45:37
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 North Bound is Closed in the area of MM62 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

This incident is expected to last for 45MIN. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

John Conway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

Legal Disclaimer:

