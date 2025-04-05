Derby Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5001453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2025 @ 0555 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Town, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Guster Perry

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/20/2025 at approximately 0555 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible burglary into an apartment with an armed suspect on VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport Center, VT. After securing the scene, Troopers spoke with complainant, Guster Perry, 23 of Newport Center, VT about the incident. Troopers learned Perry had blindly fired multiple rounds in the apartment, including one round that went through his door and traveled through the neighboring wall and into the next-door neighbor's doorframe. No one was injured due to the incident. After further investigation of the scene, conducting interviews and processing evidence, Troopers discovered there was no evidence that a burglary had occurred. Perry was charged with Reckless Endangerment and was given a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

MUG SHOT: Not Included

