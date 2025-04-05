403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt FM: Israeli Actions Deepen Regional Instability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Saturday reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of Israeli attempts to divide Palestinian land by separating Gaza from the West Bank.
During a meeting with a Fatah delegation led by Jibril Rajoub, Abdelatty condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, warning of the consequences of the use of military force and violations of international humanitarian law.
Abdelatty said that such Israeli actions deepen regional instability and create further obstacles to peace, while also contributing to growing hostility in the region.
Minister Abdelatty renewed Egypt's support for the Palestinian Authority and its refusal to accept any forced displacement of Palestinians.
The Egyptian top diplomat stressed the importance of Palestinian unity and the role of the Palestinian Authority in achieving a just and lasting solution based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The meeting also reviewed the Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza's reconstruction and Egypt's continued efforts to secure a ceasefire and restore humanitarian aid to the enclave. (end)
aff
During a meeting with a Fatah delegation led by Jibril Rajoub, Abdelatty condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, warning of the consequences of the use of military force and violations of international humanitarian law.
Abdelatty said that such Israeli actions deepen regional instability and create further obstacles to peace, while also contributing to growing hostility in the region.
Minister Abdelatty renewed Egypt's support for the Palestinian Authority and its refusal to accept any forced displacement of Palestinians.
The Egyptian top diplomat stressed the importance of Palestinian unity and the role of the Palestinian Authority in achieving a just and lasting solution based on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The meeting also reviewed the Arab-Islamic plan for Gaza's reconstruction and Egypt's continued efforts to secure a ceasefire and restore humanitarian aid to the enclave. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment