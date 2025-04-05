Russian Defense Ministry Announces Elimination Of 1,265 Ukrainian Soldiers In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed on Saturday that Ukrainian forces sustained casualties that reached 1,265 personnel over the past 24 hours as a result of ongoing military operations along multiple fronts.

In its daily briefing on the course of the military campaign in Ukraine, the ministry reported that Russian forces had conducted strikes on Ukrainian troop concentrations in 147 locations, in addition to targeting ammunition depots for rocket and artillery systems.

The report added that Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted seven JDAM guided aerial bombs, five HIMARS-launched projectiles, and 208 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Since the outset of the war, both Russia and Ukraine have issued conflicting reports of repelling attacks by the opposing side.

These claims have not been independently verified due to the conditions of war and the ongoing hostilities since Feb. 24, 2022.