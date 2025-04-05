12Th Babylon Festival For International Cultures And Arts Kicks Off In Style

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: The Babylon International Foundation for Cultures and Arts announced Saturday the launch of the 12th edition of the Babylon Festival for International Cultures and Arts, under the slogan "We Are All Babylonians."

The festival will commence this Saturday and run until April 19, in the ancient city of Babylon, featuring participation from Qatar alongside prominent intellectuals, writers, artists, and musicians from Iraq, the Arab world, and internationally.

Head of the festival Ali Al Shalah stated to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the event will showcase cultural and artistic activities and renowned creative figures from 80 countries and regions across diverse languages and cultures, including nations such as Iraq, Qatar, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, Morocco, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Jordan, other Arab countries, as well as Spain, Switzerland, Britain, France, Italy, Turkey, Iran, India, Greece, Poland, Austria, Ireland, Russia, Malaysia, Colombia, the US, and Brazil.

Head of the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage Ali Obaid Shalgham 0toured the archaeological and tourist sites in Babylon to inspect restoration works in preparation for the World Babylon Civilization Day.

His visit focused on readying facilities such as the Babylonian theater, gardens, and service areas to highlight the cultural and historical significance of Babylon on both global and local levels.

Shalgham stressed the importance of precise efforts to ensure the success of the event, which aims to reflect the enduring legacy of Babylonian civilization, including its contributions to science, architecture, and art.

The Babylon International Festival was established in 2011 under the slogan "We Are All Babylonians," symbolizing the pivotal role of Babylon in the evolution of human civilization.