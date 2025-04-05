Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jaguar Suspends US Shipments In April Over Tariffs

2025-04-05 01:49:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: UK luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover said on Saturday that it will "pause" shipments to the United States in April as it addressed "the new trading terms" created by Washington's tariffs.

"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands. As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are enacting our short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," a Jaguar spokesperson said in a statement sent to AFP.

