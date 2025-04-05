403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICMEI To Organize A Grand Event In Dubai To Foster Art, Culture, And International Relations
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE :The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) has announced plans to host a vibrant cultural event in Dubai to strengthen the bond between India and the UAE through art and entertainment.
During a strategic meeting held at a prestigious hotel, prominent members of ICMEI, including J.S. Saluja, Amjad Khan, Muskan Jagtiani, Satish Shenoy, Shabina, Mohd. Gadafi, and Ritu Saluja, came together to discuss the event's framework.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, emphasized the organization's mission of spreading love, peace, and unity through art and culture. He highlighted the significance of cultural exchange in building strong international relations and fostering mutual appreciation between nations.
This upcoming event in Dubai promises to be a colorful and engaging spectacle, featuring diverse artistic performances and collaborations that showcase the rich heritage of both India and the UAE.
The initiative aligns with ICMEI's continuous efforts to bridge cultural gaps, promote global harmony, and provide artists with a platform to showcase their talent on an international stage.
During a strategic meeting held at a prestigious hotel, prominent members of ICMEI, including J.S. Saluja, Amjad Khan, Muskan Jagtiani, Satish Shenoy, Shabina, Mohd. Gadafi, and Ritu Saluja, came together to discuss the event's framework.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, emphasized the organization's mission of spreading love, peace, and unity through art and culture. He highlighted the significance of cultural exchange in building strong international relations and fostering mutual appreciation between nations.
This upcoming event in Dubai promises to be a colorful and engaging spectacle, featuring diverse artistic performances and collaborations that showcase the rich heritage of both India and the UAE.
The initiative aligns with ICMEI's continuous efforts to bridge cultural gaps, promote global harmony, and provide artists with a platform to showcase their talent on an international stage.
Company :-ICMEI
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment