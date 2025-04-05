Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ICMEI To Organize A Grand Event In Dubai To Foster Art, Culture, And International Relations

ICMEI To Organize A Grand Event In Dubai To Foster Art, Culture, And International Relations


2025-04-05 01:43:31
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE :The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) has announced plans to host a vibrant cultural event in Dubai to strengthen the bond between India and the UAE through art and entertainment.

During a strategic meeting held at a prestigious hotel, prominent members of ICMEI, including J.S. Saluja, Amjad Khan, Muskan Jagtiani, Satish Shenoy, Shabina, Mohd. Gadafi, and Ritu Saluja, came together to discuss the event's framework.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, emphasized the organization's mission of spreading love, peace, and unity through art and culture. He highlighted the significance of cultural exchange in building strong international relations and fostering mutual appreciation between nations.

This upcoming event in Dubai promises to be a colorful and engaging spectacle, featuring diverse artistic performances and collaborations that showcase the rich heritage of both India and the UAE.

The initiative aligns with ICMEI's continuous efforts to bridge cultural gaps, promote global harmony, and provide artists with a platform to showcase their talent on an international stage.

Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN05042025003198003206ID1109393623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search