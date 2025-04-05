Berlin-Based Imam Guides 90 Non-Muslims To Islam Through Compassionate Outreach

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Over the past three and a half years, 90 non-Muslims have embraced Islam in Germany's capital, Berlin, thanks to the heartfelt efforts and spiritual guidance of Turkish-German Imam Emre Şahin.

The 33-year-old Emre Şahin, born in Berlin, pursued religious education in Turkey and Jordan. He currently serves at the historically significant Medina Mosque, part of the Islamic Society National Vision organisation, in Berlin, known for its symbolic presence in the city. Fluent in Turkish, German, and Arabic, Imam Şahin delivers Friday sermons in all three languages.

Speaking about his approach, Imam Şahin said that his aim goes beyond simply offering religious knowledge.“My focus is on building human connections, answering questions sincerely, and understanding the emotional and spiritual dimensions of people's lives,” he said.“I try to guide them like a teacher, not just to inform but to help them feel the truth in their hearts.”

He regularly welcomes non-Muslims to visit the mosque, where he engages them in thoughtful dialogue and offers them a glimpse into the essence of Islam. According to him, 80% of those who converted had been researching Islam for months or even years before finally approaching him, saying,“We are ready now. We just need the right guidance.”

Imam Şahin also emphasized that helping someone take the Shahadah (declaration of faith) is just the beginning.“New Muslims need religious training, emotional support, and social integration so they can remain steadfast in their faith and resist the whispers of doubt,” he noted.

He recounted a powerful story of a 53-year-old German woman who fasted for one day during Ramadan and was so moved by the experience that she accepted Islam.“By the end of Ramadan, she felt something was missing. That's when she made her decision,” he shared.

Şahin often shares photos of new Muslims on social media-with their consent-so that Muslims around the world can pray for them.“These posts are not just updates-they're a door to collective prayers,” he said.

With sincerity, emotional insight, and a heart-centered approach, Imam Emre Şahin offers a rare and deeply personal model of religious outreach that stands apart in today's fast-paced world.