Torkham Border Restrictions Leave Afghan Returnees Stranded Without TAD Documents

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Afghan refugees returning via the Torkham border crossing are facing severe difficulties as vehicles hired from Punjab and other districts are being denied entry into Afghanistan due to the lack of Temporary Admission Documents (TAD), officials confirmed.

According to customs authorities, the TAD policy has been in effect since last year, and vehicles without the required documentation are not permitted to cross into Afghan territory. Many refugee families, unaware of this requirement, have hired private trucks to transport their belongings, only to be stopped at the border and forced to offload their possessions.

“I travelled for 18 hours from Chiniot with my family and household goods, only to be told that our truck lacked TAD documents,” said Gul Agha, an Afghan refugee.“We had to transfer our belongings to another truck and pay double the fare, wasting time and money and causing distress to our women and children.”

Also Read: Call for Marriage Contract Reforms Grows Louder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Customs sources reiterated that no vehicle would be allowed to enter Afghanistan without valid TAD paperwork, urging refugees to ensure that hired vehicles are properly documented before departing.

Meanwhile, following the expiration of the official deadline for voluntary repatriation, Afghan nationals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have begun wrapping up their businesses. In several commercial hubs of Peshawar, Afghan-owned shops, offices, and enterprises have shut down operations.

In a parallel development, dozens of Afghan nationals have had their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) cancelled under NADRA's ongoing national verification and revalidation campaign. Officials say that a large-scale crackdown on undocumented Afghan residents is expected after April 11.

Fitr, but officials have confirmed that no further extensions will be granted. Arrests and deportations of undocumented Afghans are expected to begin in the coming days.

Authorities had temporarily extended the repatriation deadline due to Eid