Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Administration Sent Erroneous Email Ordering Ukrainians To Leave Reuters

Trump Administration Sent Erroneous Email Ordering Ukrainians To Leave Reuters


2025-04-05 01:26:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Multiple Ukrainians legally in the United States under a humanitarian program received an email this week telling them their status had been revoked and they had seven days to leave the country or the "federal government will find you."

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States," the Thursday email read. "Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States."

However, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Friday the email had been sent in error and that the Ukrainian parole program created after the 2022 Russian invasion of that country had not been terminated. It was not clear how many Ukrainians received the email.

Read also: Trump's entourage warns him against calling Putin until Russia ceases fire in Ukraine – media

The Department of Homeland Security sent a follow-up note on Friday, informing them that the order was in error and that "the terms of your parole as originally issued remain unchanged at this time."

It is still unclear how many Ukrainians received this erroneous email.

Reuters reported last month that the Trump administration was planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia. Such a move would be a reversal of the welcome Ukrainians received under President Joe Biden's administration.

In early March, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would soon make a decision regarding the temporary status of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., adding that he did not want to cause anyone harm.

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

MENAFN05042025000193011044ID1109393525

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Most popular stories

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica <Script Typeapplic...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica