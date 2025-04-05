Trump Administration Sent Erroneous Email Ordering Ukrainians To Leave Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Multiple Ukrainians legally in the United States under a humanitarian program received an email this week telling them their status had been revoked and they had seven days to leave the country or the "federal government will find you."

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States," the Thursday email read. "Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States."

However, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said on Friday the email had been sent in error and that the Ukrainian parole program created after the 2022 Russian invasion of that country had not been terminated. It was not clear how many Ukrainians received the email.

The Department of Homeland Security sent a follow-up note on Friday, informing them that the order was in error and that "the terms of your parole as originally issued remain unchanged at this time."

It is still unclear how many Ukrainians received this erroneous email.

Reuters reported last month that the Trump administration was planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia. Such a move would be a reversal of the welcome Ukrainians received under President Joe Biden's administration.

In early March, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would soon make a decision regarding the temporary status of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., adding that he did not want to cause anyone harm.

