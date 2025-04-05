Truck Hits Explosives In Kharkiv Region, Driver Injured
This was reported in Telegram by the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.
“On April 5, while driving on a dirt road on the edge of the forest, the driver of an IVECO DAILY truck hit an unknown explosive object,” the report says.
According to the report, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Balakliia, Izium district.Read also: One injured, hospital damaged as Russians fire about ten shells at Kherson
As a result of the explosion, the car was damaged and the 39-year-old driver was seriously injured.Read also: Humanitarian demining : challenges and priorities for 2025
As reported, on March 22, a police car exploded on an anti-personnel mine in Beryslav, Kherson region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment