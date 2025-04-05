Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Truck Hits Explosives In Kharkiv Region, Driver Injured

Truck Hits Explosives In Kharkiv Region, Driver Injured


2025-04-05 01:26:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 5, a truck exploded on an explosive device in the Kharkiv region near the city of Balakliia, and the driver was seriously injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“On April 5, while driving on a dirt road on the edge of the forest, the driver of an IVECO DAILY truck hit an unknown explosive object,” the report says.

According to the report, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Balakliia, Izium district.

Read also: One injured, hospital damaged as Russians fire about ten shells at Kherson

As a result of the explosion, the car was damaged and the 39-year-old driver was seriously injured.

Read also: Humanitarian demining : challenges and priorities for 2025

As reported, on March 22, a police car exploded on an anti-personnel mine in Beryslav, Kherson region.

MENAFN05042025000193011044ID1109393524

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Most popular stories

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Brazilian President Seeking Support From China And Russia To Meet Trum...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Chinese Ambassador Highlights Growing Sino-Jordanian Cooperation Acros...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica <Script Typeapplic...

Live Taekwondo Sporting Events Return To Costa Rica