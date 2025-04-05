Truck Hits Explosives In Kharkiv Region, Driver Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 5, a truck exploded on an explosive device in the Kharkiv region near the city of Balakliia, and the driver was seriously injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“On April 5, while driving on a dirt road on the edge of the forest, the driver of an IVECO DAILY truck hit an unknown explosive object,” the report says.

According to the report, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Balakliia, Izium district.

As a result of the explosion, the car was damaged and the 39-year-old driver was seriously injured.

As reported, on March 22, a police car exploded on an anti-personnel mine in Beryslav, Kherson region.