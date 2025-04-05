French And British Chiefs Of Staff Meet Zelensky, DM Umerov, And Cinc Syrskyi In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chiefs of Staff of the French and British Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard and Admiral Antony Radakin, met in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the military leadership of Ukraine.

This was reported by Burkhard on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

“Kyiv. Meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi together with my colleague Antony Radakin,” the French general wrote.

According to him, the purpose of the meetings of the French-British delegation during the visit to Ukraine is“to maintain strong support for the Armed Forces, allowing them to continue the fight,”“to determine a long-term strategy for the restoration and transformation of the army model,” which is the main guarantee of the country's security, as well as“to discuss options for security guarantees developed by France and Britain within the international coalition to support Ukraine after the ceasefire.”

“Together, we are committed to guaranteeing a sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine - a necessary condition for the security of the European continent,” Burkhard added.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to meet with representatives of the French and British general staffs in Kyiv on April 4 to discuss the deployment of military contingents in Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa said that 10-12 countries were ready to join the“Coalition of the Willing” in one format or another.

On March 27, the Coalition of the Willing met in Paris . The main topic of the meeting was the continuation of assistance to Ukraine and the discussion of the structure of future security guarantees for Ukraine after the war.

Photo: Chef d'état-major des armées / X