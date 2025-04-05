Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Explosives Factory SBU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Combat drones operated by Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) have targeted Russia's Promsintez factory, which produces explosives.

That's according to Ukrinform, citing sources within the SBU .

"Overnight, SBU strike drones attacked the Promsintez enterprise in Chapayevsk, Samara region. This plant is one of the leading producers of industrial explosives (including ammonal, ammonite, and granulite) in Russia and the CIS," the report said.

According to the SBU, at least 20 explosions and several fires were recorded at the site. As a result, the plant's management halted all technological operations.

"The SBU continues to carry out targeted strikes on Russian enterprises that are part of the military-industrial complex and produce weapons for the war against Ukraine. These types of facilities are completely legitimate military targets," a source within the SBU said.