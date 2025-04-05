War Update: 112 Clashes On Front Lines Today, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, there have been 112 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces, with the highest number of enemy attacks taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Saturday, April 5, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled several border settlements from their territory, including Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region, Seredyna-Buda, Baranivka, Kucherivka, Popivka, Porozok, Chuikivka, Prokhody, Hrabovske, Petrushivka, Mykhailivka, and Marine in the Sumy region.

Additionally, Russian aircraft launched glide bomb strikes on the settlements of Petrushivka, Prokhody, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Bratenytsia in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack near Kamianka, while Kozacha Lopan and Slatyne were hit by airstrikes.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched five assaults on Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Nova Kruhliakivka. Three attacks were repelled, while two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army conducted 16 attacks near Novoiehorivka, Novoliubivka, Hrekivka, Nove, Katerynivka, and toward Zelena Dolyna. Two clashes are still underway.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, with one more battle continuing near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar and Hryhorivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units near Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Dachne, Leonidivka, and Druzhba, where nine assaults were repelled and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces made 46 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Kotliarivka, Valentynivka, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, and Bohdanivka. Ukrainian forces are holding the line and have already repelled 39 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian soldiers are currently repelling four enemy attacks near Rozlyv and Burlatske, with one assault already stopped.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy launched an airstrike on Komyshuvakha, while Ukrainian units repelled an attack near Rivnopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces successfully stopped four enemy assaults near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and toward Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks, with four more clashes ongoing. The enemy carried out 195 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including ten with multiple rocket launch systems. Additionally, six airstrikes were recorded, with 14 guided bombs dropped.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces did not conduct active offensive operations.