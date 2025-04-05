Stanford MD Reveals Game-Changing Survival Guide For Working Mothers, Arriving April 5

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -“The Fairy God Doctor's Guide to a Good Life: A Prescription for the Working Woman” (ISBN: 978-1964377612 [paperback]; 978-1964377636 [ebook]; 978-1964377629 [hardcover]) will be emerging this April as the definitive guide for women seeking to redefine success while avoiding burnout in today's demanding world, Legacy Launch Pad Publishing announced today.







Photo Caption:“The Fairy God Doctor's Guide to a Good Life: A Prescription for the Working Woman.”

“After losing my mother at 25 and experiencing eight miscarriages while building my medical practice, I learned that success without satisfaction is meaningless,” says author Dr. Denise S. Brown, MD.“Women are constantly told to 'have it all,' but nobody shows them how to actually enjoy it.”

The book arose from Brown's observations of increasing burnout among professional women, particularly in healthcare. Despite the array of business books for women, she found none that effectively addressed how to build a legacy while maintaining personal wellbeing and family connections.

Drawing from her three decades as a physician, CEO and mother, Brown provides practical strategies for prioritizing what matters. The book combines memoir with actionable advice, offering unique insights on everything from outsourcing to self-care activities for women.

A hybrid of personal narrative and practical guide,“The Fairy God Doctor's Guide to a Good Life” tackles mommy burnout while providing expert guidance on creating sustainable success. Through candid stories and evidence-based strategies, Brown shows women how to craft lives of meaning and achievement.

“This isn't about perfect balance – it's about making conscious choices that lead to real satisfaction,” Brown says.“I wrote this book to help women stop surviving and start thriving.”

“The Fairy God Doctor's Guide to a Good Life” is on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers. For more information, visit .

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in publications like The New York Times and USA Today. Learn more at: .

News Source: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing