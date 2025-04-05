Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2Nd Pediatric Hematology, Oncology Conf. To Launch Monday

2025-04-05 01:16:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The second conference for pediatric hematology and oncology is set to launch on Monday, sponsored by Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi and attended by a host of international experts.
Chief of the department at National Bank of Kuwait Specialized Hospital for Children, Dr. Sondos Al-Shereedah stated on Saturday that the conference will extend over the span of three days and aims to bolster the exchange of medical and research expertise.
Dr. Al-Shereedah called the conference an advanced scientific platform that would improve medical cadre skillsets, and enhance quality of healthcare services.
The conference's agenda includes numerous lectures and specialized workshops as well as sheds light on latest treatment protocols, discusses challenges facing medical teams, mentioned Dr. Al-Shereedah.
A number of hospitals and medical centers will be taking part, explained Al-Shereedah, adding that visiting doctors will be going on rounds in the hospital, to examine cases and look into bettering services.
The conference is a great opportunity to establish partnerships and cooperate with international experts, she remarked. (end)
