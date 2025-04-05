403
Kuwait Minister Of Youth Receives UAE Counterpart, Accompanying Delegation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi receives UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Sultan Al-Neyadi, on the occasion of his official visit to the country.
In a press statement Saturday following the reception, Minister Al-Mutairi lauded the deep-rooted fraternal relations that unite the two countries under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Kuwaiti minister also noted that this visit represents an opportunity to enhance bilateral cooperation in youth fields, which contributes to developing the capabilities of youth, enhancing their potential, and preparing them to play their vital role in building their countries. (end)
