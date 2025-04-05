403
UK Automaker Jaguar Land Rover Suspends Exports To US Over Trump Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 5 (KUNA) -- The British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover announced Saturday suspension of all shipments of its cars to the US while it works out how to adjust to Donald Trump's tariffs.
In a press statement, the carmaker said it will halt its shipments to the US for four weeks on Monday, following Donald Trump's introduction of a 25 percent tariff on all foreign cars imported to the US.
"The USA is an important market for JLR's luxury brands," a Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) spokesperson.
"As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid to longer-term plans."
JLR exports almost a quarter of its 400,000 annual sales to America.
The move comes as stock markets have suffered their worst falls since the pandemic this week - following the president's 10 percent tariff on all imports - which took effect on Saturday. (end)
