Trump's 'Oops' Yemen Strike Sparks Outrage Over Possible Civilian Deaths

Trump posted a black-and-white drone video of the strike on his X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:“Oops... There will be no attack by these Houthis!” - a move that has drawn fierce backlash.

The video shows what appears to be several dozen individuals in an open area, viewed from an aerial surveillance angle. Trump claimed the group were Houthi militants“gathered for instructions on an attack,” suggesting the strike was preemptive and necessary to protect American and allied naval forces.

However, contradictory reports from local Yemeni sources and international media suggest the group was actually participating in a tribal celebration linked to Eid al-Fitr, the religious festival marking the end of Ramadan. Witnesses claim there were no visible weapons, vehicles, or military activity at the site prior to the bombing. If confirmed, the strike could be classified under international law as an unlawful attack on civilians - potentially a war crime.

Human rights groups and international observers have condemned the strike, questioning the credibility of U.S. intelligence used to justify the attack. The UN Human Rights Council has called for an independent investigation, warning that such actions could further destabilize the region and damage the U.S.'s moral standing in global military engagement.

The strike is part of a broader campaign of U.S. military operations in Yemen, with over 200 airstrikes since mid-March targeting Houthi infrastructure and personnel. The Houthis, backed by Iran, have launched numerous missile and drone attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Trump's casual tone in the social media post - punctuated by the word“Oops” - has been blasted as insensitive and inflammatory, especially in light of the possibility that innocent lives were lost. Legal experts warn that this latest incident, if found to involve civilian casualties, could trigger international legal proceedings and further scrutiny of U.S. military accountability under Trump's administration.

As the fallout grows, calls are mounting for transparency and accountability from both the Pentagon and the White House, with critics demanding to know whether the strike was based on flawed intelligence - and whether proper safeguards were in place to avoid civilian harm.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now