Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Amid Controversy Over Govt Stand On Reservation In HC, Minister Says CSC Will Meet With Delegations Tomorrow

2025-04-05 01:15:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid growing controversy over J&K government's stand on reservation policy in the High Court, Minister for Social Welfare, Sakina Itoo on Saturday said the cabinet -sub -committee formed on the issue will meet with some delegations on Sunday here.

“The Cabinet sub-committee on reservation will be meeting with some delegations at SKICC tomorrow. The meeting will focus on addressing key issues and gathering inputs on reservation-related matters,” she said, in a post on X.

J&K Govt Will File Fresh Affidavit In HC On Reservation Issue If Need Be: Minister Itoo Parties In J&K Slam NC Govt For Defending Reservation Policy In High Court

