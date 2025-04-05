Nothing Should Be Done By 'Bypassing' J & K Govt: Cong To Amit Shah

The appeal comes amid a row over the powers of the elected dispensation and the Raj Bhavan.

“We request him (Shah) that a popular government is in place. The government has secured a massive mandate which is a matter of pride for democracy and the country. We request him that nothing should be done by bypassing the state government even if it is advisory in nature,” Congress chief whip in the assembly, Nizamuddin Bhat, told reporters here.

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on a three-day visit.

Bhat, an MLA from Bandipora, said the Centre or the Raj Bhavan can exercise powers that are within their rights, but the elected government needs to be taken on board.

“What they can do according to the law, let them do that. Whatever is their right, they do not need any advise on that but if there is an initiative in the state or an action or review or information input, the state government has to be taken on board,” said Bhat.

“That is a constitutional command, a constitutional prerogative and also ethically, morally and politically reasonable and obligatory,” he added.

