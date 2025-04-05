West Virginians Have Until April 28, 2025, To Apply For Disaster Assistance
|Logan County Disaster Recovery Center
|Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Southern WV Community & Technical College
100 College Drive
Logan, WV 25601
Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed Sundays
|
Lifeline Princeton Church of God
250 Oakvale Road
Princeton, WV 24740
Hours of operation:
Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Closed Sundays
Closed April 26
|McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center
|McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center
|
Board of Education Office
900 Mount View High School Road
Welch, WV 24801
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Saturdays and Sundays
|
Bradshaw Town Hall
10002 Marshall Hwy
Bradshaw, WV 24817
Hours of operation:
Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed Sundays
|Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center
|Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center
|
Williamson Campus
1601 Armory Drive
Williamson, WV 25661
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
|
Wyoming Court House
24 Main Ave
Pineville, WV 24874
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed on Sundays
|Wayne County
|
Tolsia High School
1 Rebel Drive
Fort Gay, WV 25514
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed on Saturdays and Sundays
As a reminder, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.
DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.
The easiest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Residents can also apply online at DisasterAssistance or download the FEMA app to their smartphone or tablet.
April 28, 2025, is also the application deadline for homeowners, renters and business owners to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration physical disaster loan. Applicants can apply online at sba/disaster , call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email ... for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay service.
For more information on West Virginia's disaster recovery, visit href="" wv West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, and
###
FEMA's mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.
Follow FEMA online , on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol , on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam .
For preparedness information, follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready , on Instagram @Ready or on the Ready Facebook page.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment