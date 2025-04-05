US Secretary Of State Discussed Panama Canal-Related Audit With Panamanian Minister Acha. Blackrock Comments Included -
Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha
Larry Fink of BlackRock, pictured below, is playing the long game. With a little time, a possible nudge from President Trump and some on-the-ground lobbying of his contacts in mainland China, BlackRock's billionaire boss believes he will win approval from the Mainland's apparatchiks to take control of the Panama Canal. Specifically, Fink is looking to close a $23 billion deal with Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison to buy 43 ports worldwide - including the two ports that are strategically located on the Atlantic and Pacific sides of the Panama Canal. Until recently, most people didn't know much about CK Hutchison, which is headed by the mercurial, 96-year-old billionaire Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong's richest tycoon. That was until The Donald began talking up the strategic importance of the Panama Canal, one of the busiest waterways for global trade because it easily connects both oceans through a 51-mile deep-water runway. Hutchison holds long-term leases there and at dozens of others including on the Suez Canal.
