Start-Up Mahakumbh: Govt-Backed Delhi Startup Launches Medtech Platform 'NIRIKSHAKK'

MENAFN - KNN India)Igoko Avionics Solutions Private Limited, a Delhi-based startup, has introduced "NIRIKSHAKK," a comprehensive MedTech platform aimed at revolutionizing healthcare services across the Delhi NCR region.

The company, which specializes in IT and MedTech solutions, has positioned NIRIKSHAKK as a healthcare monitoring system offering affordable and reliable medical treatment options.

The platform features a wide range of products including monitoring systems, handheld medical equipment, rapid test kits for immediate treatment, and medications designed to minimize side effects.

According to company representatives, NIRIKSHAKK serves as a "health invigilator," providing not only medical services but also hope for improved healthcare accessibility without compromising quality.

The startup has secured multiple government grants to support its development and marketing efforts, including NIDHI-EIR, AKTU Vishwakarma scheme, DU SAP, and NIDHI.

Additional funding has been obtained through private investors to advance the project from prototype to market-ready solution.

Igoko Avionics Solutions positions itself as a one-stop destination for IT-related services in Delhi, with NIRIKSHAKK representing its flagship entry into the healthcare technology sector

(KNN Bureau)