MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Octa recognised as the most innovative broker 2025 by FXDailyInfo" data-link=" recognised as the most innovative broker 2025 by FXDailyInfo" class="whatsapp" KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2025 - Octa, a global broker since 2011, recently received the FXDailyInfo award as 'The Most Innovative Broker 2025'. This accolade yet again highlights Octa's focus on incrementally improving its proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader.Financial portal FXDailyInfo recognised Octa as 'The Most Innovative Broker 2025'. With this award under its belt, Octa broker has already gained 10 industry accolades in 2025 celebrating its progress in enhancing its proprietary trading solution.Showing an unfailing commitment to building a modern, data-driven trading experience, Octa broker has recently introduced new cutting-edge features to its trading platform, OctaTrader. With OctaTrader, Octa aims to drive a transparent and efficient trading process that allows for more precision in decision-making and less cognitive load.OctaTrader offers a seamless cross-device trading experience enhanced with powerful personalisation capabilitiesand extensive use of AI. The platform currently incorporates two proprietary AI-based tools, AI Pattern Recognition and OctaVision, as well as a trading insight feed, Space.OctaVision is an accessible AI-powered analytical tool within the OctaTrader platform. It allows traders to analyse an individual closed order or a whole trading session in bulk. As a detailed and personalised source of trading feedback, OctaVision is indispensable as an objective, impersonal mentor who helps you hone your skills, strategies, and practices step by step. OctaVision uses plain language to highlight strengths and weaknesses in your decision-making approach. OctaVision can significantly improve your trading results by supporting its conclusions with relevant data from your historical trades while providing personalised, actionable advice.The OctaTrader's AI Pattern Recognition tool scans a vast database of historical data to find the most relevant technical analysis patterns for a chosen instrument and time frame. It first automatically analyses current price dynamics and then uses machine learning algorithms to highlight actionable trends.Embedded in the Octa app, AI Pattern Recognition currently covers all the tradable assets available on the OctaTrader platform and is easily customisable to fit the client's trading style.Space is an expert-curated feed within the OctaTrader platform. It allows you to connect and collaborate with like-minded traders while staying up-to-date with the most relevant market trends and developments. By adjusting the feed according to your trading style and preferences, Space provides personalised guidance to keep you in touch with highly volatile markets.Issued by a leading financial portal, FXDailyInfo Forex Brokers Award 2025 recognises top-performing brokers worldwide. An independent panel of industry experts evaluates brokers based on key criteria like pricing, execution speeds, platform quality, research tools, and customer support. The award celebrates excellence in the dynamic, fast-paced trading landscape.___Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision.Hashtag: #Octa

Octa





Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.



