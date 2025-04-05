Guyana Advocates For AI As Resource To Drive Equitable Development

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has proposed a bold idea to use artificial intelligence (AI) as a resource that can accelerate equitable economic growth, reduce disparities and address key global challenges, delivering the keynote address on Thursday during the Berkeley Innovation Forum at Ames Research Centre in California, United States of America (USA).

The Guyanese leader outlined this strategy even as he emphasised that the Fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR), which focuses on human-AI collaboration, may arrive sooner than expected.

The forum is themed ''Making AI Sovereign: Bridging Geopolitical Divides for Open Solutions.'

The president noted that while historical industrial revolutions have brought minimal benefits, it has further widened the gap between developed and developing nations. To this end, he said AI should not be dominated by a few nations or corporations but should be accessible to everyone.

“The guiding idea that is needed for AI is one that gives priority to equity and inclusion over profit and power. The central idea that should propel the development of AI must be one that ensures it is developed and deployed as a force for the common good,” the Guyanese head of state stated, nations can leverage the critical tool to transform sectors such as healthcare, education and climate mitigation. Artificial intelligence has the potential to address global challenges in a more coordinated and effective manner.

“This means that climate change, pandemics and global poverty require collaboration [and] data-driven solutions. AI's capacity to analyse vast amounts of data can provide high-level insights,” president Ali added.

Food security

The head of state highlighted that AI can enhance agricultural output, reduce food storage and waste, and improve supply chain efficiency through predictive analytics.

AI can support smart agriculture by reducing water and fertiliser use, and help create rounded economy models that lower industrial emissions. This will allow nations to develop a more resilient, productive and sustainable global food supply chain.

Energy security

The president zeroed in on the intricate link between energy security and innovation.

According to him, a stable energy supply is essential to innovation in areas like AI and automation, while innovation is necessary to make sustainable energy accessible.

As such, he stressed the need to prevent barriers to non-military digital technologies, stating that “Without energy security, technological progress stalls and without innovation, sustainable energy solutions will be out of reach.”

Climate change

AI deployed as a common good will play a critical role in combatting climate change and its disasters. President Ali said this tool can help improve climate modelling, optimise energy use, and support sustainable practices.

For instance, it will enable predictive analysis of extreme weather events and energy efficiency. It will also serve as a tool for monitoring, evaluation, risk identification, and accountability.

AI investment fund

President Ali called for the establishment of a dedicated AI Investment Fund. He said this is critical to ensure that developing countries participate and bridge the technology gap.

“Investing in AI for a developing country is not just a matter of equity. It is a strategic imperative to create a more balanced and technologically empowered global economy,” the president stated.

