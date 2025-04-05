OAS – EOM In Ecuador Begins Deployment For Presidential Runoff

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Ecuador has begun its deployment in the country for the runoff presidential elections to be held on Sunday, April 13.

Led by former Chilean foreign minister Heraldo Muñoz, the OAS Mission is comprised of 84 specialists and observers from 20 countries. During the direct observation phase, the team will be present in 20 provinces across the country and abroad, in the cities of Barcelona, London, Madrid, New York, and Washington, DC.

The OAS Mission will observe key aspects of the electoral process, including electoral organization and technology, voting abroad, and electoral justice. In this context, the technical team will also attend the National Electoral Council (CNE) National Simulation scheduled for Sunday, April 6.

In the context of the runoff election, the OAS Mission will hold meetings with electoral authorities, representatives of political parties, candidates, and other relevant stakeholders, with the aim of gathering information on the progress of the electoral process. On election day, the Mission will visit polling stations in various provinces to assess the progress of the election, from the installation of polling stations to the transmission of preliminary results.

After the second round, the OAS Mission will present a preliminary report with its observations and recommendations, aimed at strengthening future electoral processes in Ecuador.

This is the 29 occasion on which the OAS has deployed an Electoral Observation Mission to Ecuador, an effort made possible thanks to the financial support of Brazil, Canada, Korea, the United States, Spain, France, Honduras, Italy, the Netherlands, and Peru.

