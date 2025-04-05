US Softwood Lumber Duties Will Increase Cost Of Housing For Americans

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Today, Kevin Holland, associate minister of forestry and forest products, and Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade, issued the following statement in response to the latest US decision on softwood lumber duties.

“Ontario is deeply disappointed that the United States intends to drastically raise duty rates on Canadian softwood lumber exports later this year. These unjustified and punitive measures will raise construction costs and further strain housing affordability for American families.

“Ontario's softwood lumber producers deliver high-quality and sustainably harvested building materials that support jobs, communities, and economic growth on both sides of the border. The continued application – and now, escalation – of these duties is harmful to Ontario's forest sector and to American consumers alike.

“Ontario's forest sector is a vital part of the economy and supports regional prosperity, generating close to $23 billion in revenue in 2022 and supporting more than 137,000 jobs. Continued trade barriers risk undermining this success.

“We remain firm that these duties should be lifted entirely. Ontario continues to support the Canadian forest industry and free trade between our two countries.”

