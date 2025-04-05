Sri Lankan Navy Seizes Record 700 Kg Of Heroin, Meth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: The Sri Lankan navy has seized over 700 kilograms of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, marking the largest narcotics bust in the history of the country's security forces, said the navy on Saturday.

Navy Media Director Buddhika Sampath told media that the estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds 10 billion Sri Lankan rupees (approximately 34 million U.S. dollars).

The drugs were confiscated during a joint operation carried out by the navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau, Sampath said, adding that a multi-day fishing vessel used to transport the drugs was also seized along with seven suspects, he said.

According to Sampath, the drugs were packed in 51 bags, containing 500 packets of crystal meth and 178 packets of heroin.

The seizure took place in the waters off Sri Lanka's western coast.

Following an inspection of the confiscated drugs, Navy Commander Kanchana Banagoda issued a warning to fishing vessel owners, urging them to cease any involvement in drug trafficking.