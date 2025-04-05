Shura Council Speaker Meets IPU President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: Speaker of the Shura Council HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met today with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) HE Dr. Tulia Axson on the margin of the 150th General Assembly of the Union, which is set to begin in Tashkent, Uzbekistan later today.

The meeting discussed key topics on the General Assembly's agenda, including ways to enhance international parliamentary cooperation and the role of parliaments in addressing common challenges, particularly in light of humanitarian crises and regional conflicts.

The meeting also touched on the partnership relations between the Shura Council and the IPU, within the framework of the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in 2021, and ways to activate them to support capacity building and enhance coordination in international forums.

The two sides highlighted the humanitarian and political conditions in the region, especially in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In this context, HE Speaker of the Shura Council stressed the importance of the IPU's role in promoting international peace and security, given the inability of international organizations to resolve conflicts.

His Excellency drew attention to the urgent item the Arab Group intends to submit to the General Assembly, calling for an end to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and all occupied Palestinian territories and rejecting the displacement of our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

For her part, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union praised Qatar's efforts for conflicts resolution through mediation and diplomatic means, appreciating the Shura Council's stances in this regard.